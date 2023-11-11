Caroline Stanbury teased that she and husband Sergio Carrallo are hoping to expand their family in the future.

“Baby boy [is] on ice and is perfect,” the Real Housewives of Dubai star, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly while referring to her frozen embryo on Saturday, November 4, at BravoCon in Las Vegas. “And actually surrogacy just became legal in the [United Arab Emirates] … You never know.”

Caroline and Sergio, 29, tied the knot in December 2021. In the first season of RHODubai, the couple’s family planning was a hot topic. While Caroline — who shares three children, sons Zac and Aaron and daughter Yasmine, with ex-husband Cem Habib — was interested in having a baby via surrogacy, Sergio shared he wanted to have a baby the traditional way.

While Caroline wanted to explore her options with surrogacy, she faced another obstacle. In 2019, the UAE banned surrogacy and other forms of assisted reproduction, even for married couples. However, the law was overturned earlier this month, according to Al Arabiya News.

Before the law was officially lifted, Caroline shared earlier this year that she and Sergio had put their baby plans on pause.

“We have a little baby boy embryo on ice,” Caroline said to Page Six in January while noting that she wanted to finish construction on her and Sergio’s home before going through another round of IVF.

Caroline teased to Us that fans of RHODubai would get to see how she and her husband made progress with their house while also hinting at some potential drama with her costars.

“I moved into my new home, finally settling down. You’ll see a lot of tension between me and Sergio from moving and getting ourselves into the family house and drama with the ladies,” Caroline shared. “I mean, it is a complete different scenario this time. Nothing, even us as a cast, what we saw happen we didn’t even expect. So to sum it up, it’s like it’s a plot twist.”

Season 2 of RHODubai was officially announced at BravoCon and revealed that the premiere would return at some point in 2024. In addition to Stanbury, her season 1 costars Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Sara Al Madani are all returning. The cast will also be joined by newcomer Taleen Marie, a musician who left her home in Los Angeles to join her husband in Dubai.

In the first season, Stanbury found herself at odds against Lesa and Chanel, but the trio hashed out their issues during the reunion special.