Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations.

The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend.

“I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved in Vegas,” Bravo superfan Danny Pellegrino exclusively told Us Weekly last month, speculating about what would go down at the three-day convention. “And I had a dream that I’m sitting at a blackjack table with Karen Huger [and] just gambling.”

He continued: “I’m really excited about the announcements. Usually, there’s always either new shows or new trailers for seasons. So, that’s what I’m most excited about.”

Danny was in luck because BravoCon started off with a bang — from revealing when Vanderpump Rules season 11 premieres to announcing a brand new Housewife in the franchise.

Keep scrolling for all the revelations:

Bravo Renews Many of Its Hits

In sharing its TV renewals, the network revealed that The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Summer House are expected to return in 2024.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Southern Hospitality, Summer House Martha’s Vineyard and Top Chef will also be back next year, as previously confirmed.

SURving Up New Drama in January 2024

The first panel on Friday revealed that Vanderpump Rules season 11 — the first since Scandoval erupted earlier this year — premieres in January. A brief teaser featured the words, “What a difference one scandal makes.”

Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will all return as main cast members. Scheana and James’ respective partners, Brock Davies and Ally Lewber, will appear as “friends.”

‘Below Deck’ Sets Sail in February 2024

Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET with a 75-minute supersized episode.

‘Below Deck’ Welcomes New Staffers to the Charter

Below Deck season 11 will see Kerry Titheradge (Below Deck Adventure) captain the charter alongside returning favorites chief stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby.

There will be additional new members of the crew, including chef Anthony Iracane, bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Marie “Sunny” Marquis and Kyle Stillie and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier and Barbie Pascual.

Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Raquel Leviss’ ‘Pump Rules’ Exit

Lisa exclusively spoke with Us Weekly on Friday about Raquel’s decision to leave the show post-Scandoval.

“I think she should’ve come back and spoken to me. And when I say [it would have been] a safe place, I am not putting it out there that it would be anything ever less than safe, but it would be nobody interrupting [her],” Lisa told Us. “Where she could’ve had a conversation and really shared her thoughts because I would be ready to hear that. And I would’ve liked to have seen the growth.”

A New Wife Abroad

The Real Housewives of Dubai will return for a second season — with new Housewife Taleen Marie joining the squad. She will be joined by returning stars Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury.

Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery Attends — Despite ‘RHONY’ Alum’s Absence

After being accused in a Vanity Fair exposé of using the N-word in front of a Black crew member during season 13 of RHONY — and nearly repeating the slur in a text message to a Page Six staffer asking for her response to the article — Ramona skipped the convention. A source told Us that Ramona was “distraught” and planned to “lay low,” while a second insider revealed “it was not her choice to not attend.”

Us confirmed that her daughter, Avery, made an appearance on Friday as her business, Bach Boss, has a booth at the Bravo Bazaar. According to an eyewitness, Avery was in good spirits after her mom’s controversy.

Bring on the Boos

One year after Lisa Rinna was “booed” at BravoCon, Sandoval got the same treatment. During the Pump Rules panel on Friday, attendees shouted their disdain for Sandoval multiple times.

“It feels good to be here in Vegas with everybody. It’s BravoCon, it’s crazy,” the TomTom founder quipped to moderator Karamo Brown. “I’d rather stand here and face it. I don’t know what you do.”

Both Brock and Lala attempted to defend Sandoval. “In a weird, weird way, I don’t care if you f–king boo me,” Lala chimed in. “With everyone really hating on Tom, he still went out, he still performed shows. Life went on. … If I were in his position, I’d tell y’all to go f–k off.”

Ariana Reveals Her and Sandoval’s Living Arrangements

Ariana, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, revealed during the Pump Rules panel that they are not still living in their jointly-owned home.

“I’m currently staying somewhere while I’m doing Dancing because of the chaotic schedule,” she said. “Actively trying to change the ownership of the house situation.”

Airing Uncensored Versions

Andy Cohen announced that for the first time, all Real Housewives and other Bravo franchises will air un-bleeped versions on Peacock.

“Every reunion is going to be f–king uncensored on Peacock,” Andy said during his panel. “Isn’t it fun hearing the F-words in real life?”