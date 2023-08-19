Kelly Bensimon Says RHONY Legacy Is Not Like Scary Island

Some of Kelly Bensimon’s Ultimate Girls Trip costars have said the upcoming fourth season is as wild as the infamous Scary Island vacation from The Real Housewives of New York City, but she doesn’t think it’s quite so bad.

“Scary Island was a totally different situation,” Kelly, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s premiere. “A lot of the women didn’t wanna go. There were a lot of other parts of the narrative that were happening that were adding to the fire of the show. This was a totally different situation. This is women in their 40s and 50s going on a girls trip with a lot at stake and a lot of new things happening.”

Kelly is set to reunite with five other RHONY alums for the upcoming RHONY Legacy season of Ultimate Girls Trip, which is set to premiere later this year. The show’s cast also includes Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman and Dorinda Medley.

Kelly was part of the RHONY cast in season 3 when the Housewives traveled to St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands for a “bachelorette” party celebrating Ramona’s vow renewal with then-husband Mario Singer. In addition to Ramona, Luann, Sonja and Kelly, the group included Bethenny Frankel and Alex McCord. The trip — dubbed Scary Island — was documented over three episodes and is widely considered by fans to be the wildest vacation in Housewives history.

Luann, 58, exclusively told Us in July that RHONY Legacy is “like Scary Island part two” but noted that “it was a great trip” despite some as-yet-undisclosed drama. “When you have that many women together, there’s always gonna be something,” she explained. “I love it because the fourth wall comes down a lot. We’re talking about our perspective of what happened years ago.”

Kelly, for her part, acknowledged that she and her costars were “wild” on the trip. “I can’t tell you too much about it, obviously, but it was a real girls trip,” Kelly told Us. “When the fans ask me [what it was like], I’m like, ‘You’ve been on a girls trip together.’ Sometimes one’s in a really good mood. Sometimes one’s in a really bad mood, sometimes there’s hardship, sometimes there’s a dramatic moment. There was a lot going on, and the emotions were running so high.”

Without getting too specific, Kelly confessed that she felt “really good” about being on the trip. “There was common ground, which made me feel comfortable,” she explained. “Plus, it was St. Bart’s, and I know it so well. … Every day was so interesting.”

Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will stream via Peacock later this year.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi