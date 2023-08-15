Real Housewives of New York alum Kelly Bensimon is thrilled about her engagement to Scott Litner — which she totally didn’t see coming.

“We hopped on a boat and I was driving him around [my hometown] and he was like, ‘Go to your favorite spot,’” Bensimon, 55, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Then he asked me to marry him. I [was in] a pink bikini … totally not prepared. … It was very real and I think that there’s a lot of these weddings and proposals which are really Instagrammable and beautiful … but it was just very genuine.”

While Litner, 54, got down on one knee in Lake Geneva, the twosome are planning on taking their engagement photos in Montauk.

“We just spent a lot of time there and we had a really great time there last summer. So I was like, ‘You know, that’s a really great spot to do it with good people and just like good vibes,’” she explains. “Not like being a wedding photo or an engagement photo but a memory of all of my friends. That’s really the core of who I am. It’s just really making these strong connections and continuing them on.”

When it comes to the actual wedding, Bensimon — who starred on The Real Housewives of New York from seasons 2 through 4 — says the couple are in the midst of trying to “figure out” the details.

“Scott wants to get married right away. My youngest daughter’s like ‘Mom, it takes six months to have a dress made.’ I’m like, ‘What do we do?,’” she tells Us. “It’s just fun that [the kids] are very interested.”

The Bravo personality shares daughters Sea, 25, and Teddy, 23, with ex-husband Gilles Bensimon. The twosome were married from 1997 to 2007.

The details around their nuptials may not be set in stone but Bensimon and Litner do have one decision set in stone: two separate ceremonies.

“I think we’re going to do a very small wedding with just my family and his family. And then we’re going to do a big party with all of our friends. … I wanted to do something that was kind of different,” she says.

Aside from their engagement and wedding planning, Bensimon and Litner are taking another big step together — moving in.

“We’re looking for an apartment today,” Bensimon tells Us, adding that Litner also has three sons from a previous relationship as well. “I mean we’ve got all these kids of different ages so it’s going to be fun. I was thinking because my oldest daughter is 25 so by the time she starts having kids, we’re going to have grandkids. It’s just going to be like nonstop.”