The Grande Dame is heading home! The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is venturing back home for an epic family reunion in her spinoff, The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion.

“I understand the value of family and I wanted to start a tradition,” Karen, 58, exclusively revealed on the Thursday, April 14, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I’m a reality personality, so they caught that. It was gonna happen anyway, but the cameras, thank God were there, because it’s a powerful story and I’m honored to share it.”

The Grande Dame of Potomac is also the ambassador of Surry County, Virginia, where her family, the Woolens, have a history dating back to the 1800s. It is there that her ancestors were once enslaved and went to enormous lengths to purchase the farmland that they now own.

“We come together collectively to make sure that this legacy stays within our family, but at the same time, we’re an eclectic group of fun personalities that want to share the struggle of what it took to get us here today,” Karen explained to Us. “It’s a poignant story at a poignant time in our country.”

However, there is some drama within the family as her cousins, Megan and David, are preparing a succession plan for the Wooden family farm, giving off a HBO Succession “vibe.”

“The family reunion was everything I thought it would be and more,” Karen told Us. “There is joy, there are tears, there is hallelujah we made it through, and there is a renewed family love and bond that cannot be broken,” the Bravo star explained. “I’m so excited to move in the future, closely woven together. It’s everything.”

Supporting her along the way are her RHOP costars, who she was happy to step away from to film with her family.

“It was very nice to take a break because it made me realize that there’s a totally different thing going on here when I did RHOP,” she explained. “Those are my friends and when I do Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion, that’s my blood, that’s my family. So it got me gassed up for season seven [of RHOP]. I’m like, ‘We can do better, I know we can!’ But then I’m like, I’m with my friends, we’re going to be a little caddy, we’re going to be fun, we’re going to be honest, we’re going to be crying, we’re going to be celebrating. That’s just who we are, but I enjoyed both projects. But, totally different projects.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion two-part special premieres on Bravo Sunday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET.