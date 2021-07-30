The word on the street is things are about to heat up! After sharing that she wanted to host the upcoming Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, it looks like Nicki Minaj might actually get the chance to channel her inner Andy Cohen.

Minaj, 38, originally stirred up speculation when she posted the season 6 trailer for RHOP with a remix of her song “Moment 4 Life” used in the promo. “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile,” the rapper wrote alongside the clip via Instagram on Thursday, July 29.

The singer received plenty of support from the cast, with Gizelle Bryant commenting, “Yesssssss!!!!!”

Karen Huger replied to the post, writing, “All right now” with a flame emoji and Robyn Dixon added the hands up and flower emojis as well. Wendy Osefo seemed thrilled by the idea, responding, “Yessssss Queen,” alongside a crown emoji.

Cohen, 53, who hosts all the Housewives franchise reunions, gave his stamp of approval saying, “I want to see this!” in the comments section.

One day later, Minaj took to social media to ask her fans to catch up on the show to prepare for her possible new gig.

“Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 30. “My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course.”

After her posts went viral, the songwriter posted screenshots of a conversation between her and her publicist, Joe.

“Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October,” Joe wrote in the text message conversation. Minaj responded with excitement and her publicist followed up replying, “Would really be a funny f–king moment. I like this idea. OK, getting details.”

The “Super Bass” performer would definitely have her hands full with the reunion based on the first few episodes of season 6. After a rocky introduction to the group, new cast member Mia Thornton has since been struggling to get on the same page with Wendy, 37.

“I would say she definitely surprised me out of everyone in the group. I had a few moments where I was like, OK…” the political commentator told Entertainment Tonight about Mia, 36, joining their friend circle in July. “Mia is different, and the reason I say that is because when you’re in a group of other women, you sort of think we have someone that represents every personality type, but then incomes Mia. You’re like, wait. She’s different. She brings something different to our group.”

Another friendship that hasn’t been holding up very well so far this season is between Karen, 58, and her costars Gizelle, 50, and Candiace Dillard. The twosome found themselves unable to connect with Karen after the season 5 reunion where she continued to defend Monique Samuels.

“I trust her as far as I can throw her,” Candiace, 34, teased to ET in July about where she stands with Karen. “Beyond that, you know, it just, it is what it is. And she understands that. But will it ever be the same? No, it won’t. And that’s just the way the cookie has crumbled.”

Candiace’s friendship with Karen suffered when the latter refused to choose a side following the public altercation between the former pageant queen and Monique, 37, during season 5.

“People are not always capable of what I need them to be for me as friends and that’s OK,” Candiace added. “And I have had to learn to accept that and I have. So Karen and I are, we get good, we get good toward the end, but it’s not the same, which is sad but, you know, oh well. I’m my own best friend. Me and Jesus.”

Gizelle, for her part, also got into it with her longtime friend during the season 6 premiere when she said she would no longer hide any secrets for Karen.

“I have decided that I’ll just tell your truth, your whole truth, and nothing but it. Your drunk truth, your cheating truth, your broke truth,” the Bravo’s Chat Room host said during the July 11 episode. “I’ll spread it out over time, don’t worry.”

Even though Gizelle confirms that she knows “a lot” about Karen, their relationship may still survive their feud.

“Karen and I are in a season in which we got to a better place. So, I probably didn’t do as much revealing as I said I was going to,” she noted to ET.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.