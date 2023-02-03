Hot and cold. Real Housewives of Potomac costars Robyn Dixon and Karen Huger have been battling it out this season over Robyn’s husband’s alleged infidelity.

During a January 22 episode of the Bravo series, Karen, 59, alleged that Juan Dixon was seen holding hands with a mystery blonde woman, which Juan, 44, vehemently denied during a phone call with his wife.

“It wasn’t even that [Juan] was pissed off. He doesn’t like the drama. He’s just like, ‘Why are you calling me with this drama?’” Robyn, 43, said during an exclusive interview on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast on Friday, February 3. “He didn’t pay any attention to it afterward. He didn’t give it any energy. He’s more so like, ‘Y’all ladies need to cut this nonsense out’ and I’m like, that’s kinda what we do.”

As for how Robyn felt about Karen bringing up the mystery blonde, the “Reasonably Shady” podcast cohost didn’t give it too much thought.

“Karen and I kind of have like a love-hate relationship. We’re going at each other, and I can only speak for myself, but I carry on like nothing happened,” Robyn explained to Us. “I have to keep it moving and so Karen and I have a love-hate relationship where we throw daggers at each other and then we just keep it moving. We respect and appreciate one another just because we’ve been doing this so long together and we do understand the nature of the beast and what we’re doing.”

However, Karen was quick to call out Robyn on Twitter writing, “Well you don’t say……” after Robyn admitted that she knew that her husband “communicated with this woman on Instagram” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Young lady came forward talking about she and Juan dated during COVID and she shows this, like, hotel receipt with his name on it. I was aware of the situation before we filmed season 7. … I assumed she told the whole cast. … All of season 7, I’m just, like, waiting for somebody to bring it up,” Robyn said on the Monday, January 30 episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast. “The situation, when it was presented to me, was handled. … It was something we had to work through.”

She added that “they did not date. He did not fly her anywhere.”

Robyn and Juan married in 2005. Three years after the couple exchanged vows, they welcomed their first child, Corey, followed by their second son, Carter, in 2010. However, the pair called it quits in 2012 and filed for divorce in March of that year.

Despite the allegations, the pair tied the knot, for a second time, and footage from the couple’s alleged nuptials will air during the Bravo show’s upcoming season 7 finale.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.