Called out! Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard-Bassett accused Karen Huger of stepping out on husband Ray Huger.

“Karen was sneaking out of town with someone that wasn’t Ray,” Candiace, 35, told Ashley Darby in the trailer for season 7 of the Bravo series. Earlier in the clip, Karen, 59, told her husband of more than 25 years, “In our marriage, you said that I could have eye candy.”

Candiace’s comments weren’t the only mention of infidelity in the season 7 sneak peek. Ashley, 34, also told Robyn Dixon about a late-night DM that Chris Bassett, Candiace’s husband, allegedly sent her. The message suggests she should’ve stopped by the W hotel where he was hanging out.

“Who are you at the W with? Not your wife,” Ashley said to Robyn, 43, after showing her the message.

Gizelle Bryant also weighed in on Chris’ alleged extramarital actions in the trailer. “Many a married man have tried me and I felt like he was trying to see if I was with it. He’s a sneaky link,” she said.

Later in the teaser, Candiace spoke to Gizelle, 51, about her claims. “You want to say that my husband made you feel uncomfortable?” she asked, to which Gizelle replied, “100 percent.”

Candiace and Chris, 44, tied the knot in August 2018 in Washington D.C. After the nuptials, the Real Housewives star became a stepmom to her husband’s three kids from two previous relationships.

“Once I knew that I was in love with Chris, I just loved his kids; it was just sort of automatic. They’re an extension of him, and because they’re an extension of him, they’re an extension of me,” she told The Dish Daily in May 2018. “And when, if and when, [I have] a child, I want for my biological children and my ‘bonus children’ to have a special bond and a relationship, so I feel like it just kind of worked out.

In the season 7 trailer, the “Drive Back” singer tells her husband that “Gizelle is dead to me.” In May, she threw shade at her fellow RHOP personality during an Instagram Live. When a fan asked if Gizelle would have a boyfriend in the upcoming season, Candiace replied, “Well, she could have a boyfriend, a girlfriend, a goat. We wouldn’t know because she doesn’t share any of her personal life. She just skates by encroaching on other people’s business. Gizelle is definitely going to hell, for sure.”

The new season of Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Bravo Sunday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET.