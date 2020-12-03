Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac isn’t going out without another fight. Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby, threatens to sue Candiace Dillard‘s husband, Chris Bassett, after a heated alternation in the upcoming finale.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the super-sized episode airing Sunday, December 6, Michael approaches Chris, telling him to “control” Candiace who is yelling at Karen Huger across the room.

“Michael, you should get the f—k out of my face,” Chris replies before pushing his costar.

The Oz restaurant owner then repeatedly yells, “You touching me?”

After the heated moment, Michael tells Chris he’s “going down” and calls him a “f—king idiot.”

While Dr. Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie Osefo, successfully breaks them up, Ashley quickly gets involved after she learns what went down.

“Oh, you wanna talk s—t about Monique though, right?” Ashley yells, referring to Monique Samuels, who got into a physical altercation with Candiace earlier in the season. “OK, so Monique has no self-control, but what do you have? You have no self-control, do you? But you want to cry when your wife when gets hands put on her for acting like a fool.”

As Michael screams that he’s going to take legal action against Chris, Candiace quips back, “You want to touch me, Michael? I motherf—king dare your ass.”

Michael fires back, “I’m filling suit against your man. … I’m calling my lawyer right now! He’s going to jail! … You’re going to jail you bald-headed f–k!”

Candiace filed charges against Monique in November 2019, accusing her costar of second-degree assault. Monique countersued Candiace for the same charges. While the case was dismissed in December 2019, Candiace refused to film with Monique for the remainder of the season. The two women will come face to face at the upcoming reunion for the first time.

“There’s so much to watch. I just want to say, being in that room, I was happy to finally let everyone say what was on their minds,” Robyn Dixon teased on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month about her castmates finally seeing each other at the reunion. “Hopefully we can move past everything.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 finale airs on Bravo Sunday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET.