



Karen Huger, star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, considers fragrance to be her favorite accessory. And she gave Us scoop on how she created her new scent, La’Dame Fragrance by Karen Huger, including where the inspiration came from and her number one fan.

“Well, ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be in the beauty industry,” she told Us. Fragrance, however, was always the most important part of the process for her. “You know everyone gets dressed in the morning, they put on their earrings, but a fragrance is the last touch that gets me prepared for the day.”

This love comes from the memories she has of her mom and grandma. “I have such a wonderful, fond memory of my mother always wearing her signature scent and telling me that all things were possible,” the reality star revealed.

As for her grandmother, her scent always seemed to be lingering. “She wore this fragrance — and she lived in a relatively large home — but no matter whether or not she had left that room that she had been in, I could find her because her scent left a trail! I could trail her through the house!”

With this in mind, the Real Housewife was interested in creating something more elegant and subtle rather than pungent. “I believe that a fragrance shouldn’t scream that you’re entering the room. Actually it should trail you.”

To achieve this she combined notes of citrus, sugared florals and spice to create what Huger describes as “feminine but powerful, saying, ‘I am this woman. I am here. I am present.’”

One thing she’s proud of is how much her daughter loves it.

“She loves the fragrance and all of her girlfriends love the fragrance,” she said. “Which means I’m pretty cool with the 22-year-olds! I rock!”

However, none of her family members will be getting it for Christmas this year. They already had their turn. “They were first to get it when it came off the assembly line! They were like, ‘Where’s my fragrance?!’ So no I’m not giving them another one!”

La’Dame Fragrance by Karen Huger will be available on HSN starting Monday, December 9, for $80 for a full perfume and $25 for a rollerball version.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan