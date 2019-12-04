



Family #goals! H&M teamed up with model Chanel Iman, husband Sterling Shepard and 15-month-old daughter Cali Clay to star in the brand’s 2019 holiday campaign, which is all about celebrating “the moments in between.”

Iman married the NFL star in March of 2018 and the two own a home together in Montclair, New Jersey. On Sunday, December 1, Iman revealed that she’s expecting another daughter, after announcing that she was pregnant with baby number two in August.

The campaign features the family in their fabulously decorated home, serving up the fiercest Christmas card inspiration. They stunned in the holiday-themed photos, donning a range of options from H&M’s offerings — which range from glamorous sparkles and sequins to cozy vests and plaid pieces.

“I loved every single piece of the baby collection that Cali wore,” Iman exclusively told Us. “Adorable and so festive.” The little one looked particularly adorable in the brand’s Red Sequined Tulle Dress ($35), styled with a white sweater and red shoes. But then again, she also looked as cute as ever in a red Fine-Knit Cotton Sweater Dress ($19) and vest paired with white tights.

“It was just a great time being able to spend a day with the fam doing something a little different together,” explained Shepard. “This was one of our first shoots that we’ve done together as a family so it was fun to be together, trying on the new H&M outfits, going from set to set and seeing my baby girl Cali taking after her momma on camera.”

Mom and dad looked like royalty in holiday party-ready getups. Iman wore a glitzy Sequined Top ($20) and Calf-Length Sequined Skirt ($50) with black heels and Shepard donned a sharp ‘fit that he later deemed his favorite from the shoot. “I like the two-piece dark gray suit with the Chelsea boots,” he said. “The shirt fit really well and tied the outfit together nicely.”

For the busy husband-and-wife duo, those so-called “little moments” are everything. “It’s that time in between games and practices that we are together that have been great,” said Shepard. “We love playing with Cali, giving her baths and reading her bedtime stories. Then those moments alone with Chanel are amazing, even if it is just sitting on the couch to enjoy some wine and catch up on our favorite tv shows. It’s hard with both of us being so busy all the time, so those little moments in between really are my favorite.”