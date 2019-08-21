



Back-to-back babies! Chanel Iman is pregnant with her and Sterling Shepard’s second child 12 months after welcoming their daughter, Cali, Us Weekly confirms.

The couple have been dating since 2016 and got engaged two years later. “A night full of tears of happiness,” the model, 28, wrote on Instagram after the New York Giants player, 26, proposed on her 27th birthday. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”

Her then-fiancé added with a post of his own: “The catch of my dreams. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

The pair tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in March 2018. Two months later, the Georgia native announced her pregnancy by baring her bare baby bump on Instagram.

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned the black-and-white photo at the time. “As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be.”

Iman told Us Weekly exclusively about her “very difficult” first trimester the following month. “I really struggled,” she told Us in June 2018. “I was super sick.”

The House of Style alum gave birth in August 2018, and her husband already sees modeling in the 12-month-old’s future. “If you met my daughter, she’s very bubbly, happy, and she’s beautiful, so I feel like she’s going to follow after her mom,” he told Us exclusively last month. “She’s a tall baby, in the top percentile, so I could see her being a model.”

In fact, Cali is already runway-ready! “She just started walking,” the professional football player went on to say. “We’ve been trying to stand her up and build her strength up a little bit and she finally is now just taking off, so I’m pretty proud about that.”

