Mr. and Mrs. Shepard! Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are officially husband and wife, Us Weekly can confirm.

The supermodel and the New York Giants wide receiver got married on Saturday, March 3, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The bridal party included model Jourdan Dunn and Giants player Odell Beckham. Celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss planned the wedding, which was attended by Chrissy Teigen, stylist Monica Rose and Mark Birnbaum of the EMM group.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Friday, March 2, that the pair were set to walk down the aisle this weekend after being engaged for three months.

The couple announced their engagement news via Instagram in December 2017, revealing that Shepard, 25, got down on one knee on Iman’s 27th birthday. “A night full of tears of happiness,” Iman wrote on December 2. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs. 💎💍.”

The NFL star shared the same snap of himself popping the question with the New York skyline in the background, while the pair was surrounded by candles. “The catch of my dreams…can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!” he wrote at the time.

Shepard surprised his new fianceé with a birthday party at SPIN New York after the proposal. Sports Illustrated model Damaris Lewis and Victoria’s Secret model Maria Borges were in attendance, as well as his Giants teammates Odell Beckham Jr., Tavarres King, Roger Lewis Jr., Travis Rudolph, Donte Deayon and Brad Wing.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a Valentine’s Day video montage of some sweet moments that they’ve shared during their relationship. “Looking forward to the many more memories to come. Thanks for giving me valentines everyday. Forever yours @sterl_shep3 ❤,” she captioned the adorable clip on February 15.

The couple began dating after meeting at Victor Cruz’s birthday party in November 2016. Prior to her relationship with the athlete, Iman dated rapper A$AP Rocky.

