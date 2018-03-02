Ready to tie the knot! Model Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard are getting married this weekend after being engaged for four months, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

The pair got engaged in December 2017 after Shepard, 25, popped the question on her 27th birthday. The couple took to Instagram to share their exciting news with fans.

“A night full of tears of happiness,” Iman wrote on December 2. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs. 💎💍.”

Shepard shared the same photo of himself down on one knee and wrote, “The catch of my dreams…can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

After the proposal, the NFL star surprised the former Victoria’s Secret model with a party at SPIN in New York. His Giants teammates Odell Beckham Jr., Tavarres King, Roger Lewis Jr., Travis Rudolph, Donte Deayon and Brad Wing were all in attendance. Sports Illustrated model Damaris Lewis and Victoria’s Secret model Maria Borges also celebrated with the pair.

Iman and Shepard first started dating in November 2016 after meeting at Victor Cruz’s birthday party. She shared a video collage of their relationship on February 15 in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“Looking forward to the many more memories to come. Thanks for giving me valentines everyday. Forever yours @sterl_shep3 ❤,” she captioned the video filled with silly moments between the duo.

