A day to remember. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are now engaged after the Giants player proposed on her 27th birthday.

The happy couple announced the exciting news on Instagram on Saturday, December 2, with a sweet shot of the football player on bended knee surrounded by candles in front of the New York skyline. The model, wearing a white furry coat and black leggings, looked surprised and elated, as she covered her mouth with her hand.

Iman captioned the moment, “A night full of tears of happiness. I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.” Her future husband sweetly wrote, “The catch of my dreams…can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!” on his post.

After the proposal, Shepard, 24, surprised his new fianceé with a birthday party at SPIN New York where family and friends were waiting, including his Giants teammates, Odell Beckham Jr., Tavarres King, Roger Lewis Jr., Travis Rudolph, Donte Deayon and Brad Wing. Sports Illustrated model Damaris Lewis and Victoria’s Secret model Maria Borges were also in attendance.

