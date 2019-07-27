



Looking ahead! Sterling Shepard feels like his 23-month-old daughter, Cali, might follow in her mom Chanel Iman’s footsteps.

“If you met my daughter, she’s very bubbly, happy, and she’s beautiful, so I feel like she’s going to follow after her mom,” the professional football player, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, July 22, while promoting the #HorizonConfiDANCE Back-to-School Campaign. “She’s a tall baby, in the top percentile, so I could see her being a model.”

The little one is even ready for a runway! “She just started walking,” the athlete revealed. “We’ve been trying to stand her up and build her strength up a little bit and she finally is now just taking off, so I’m pretty proud about that.”

The NFL star and the model, 28, tied the knot in March 2018 and welcomed their baby girl five months later. “You were worth every push every contraction!” the new mom wrote on Instagram in August 2018. “Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard.”

While the couple love spending time with their daughter, Shepard is looking forward to adding more babies to their brood. “I’ve always seen myself having a lot of kids, so it’s going to be tough getting Chanel to realize that … because one is a lot of work,” he told Us. “I want four.”

For now, the New York Giants player is focusing on building his little one’s confidence and helping her discover her talents. He explained to Us, “[I want Cali to believe] whatever it is that you want to do, that you can accomplish that. You just got to work at it.”

With Shepard’s help, Horizon is spreading confidence to households across the country through its back to school campaign, #HorizonConfiDANCE. For every dance shared on Facebook or Instagram using #HorizonConfiDANCE by September 30th, Horizon will donate $5 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, up to $200K.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

