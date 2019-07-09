Sterling Shepard is a lucky man and he knows it! The athlete not only has a booming football career, but is also blessed with a beautiful family that includes wife Chanel Iman and daughter Cali.

The Oklahoma City native, 26, opened up about his personal life for his August 2019 Haute Living cover story and revealed the moment he first laid eyes on the model, 28, and Us Weekly has the exclusive first excerpt.

“When I was younger, I’d see her in the Victoria’s Secret magazines that my sisters were getting, but it didn’t really come to me [at the party]. When she walked into the room one of my boys was like, ‘You know who that is?’ and I was like, ‘No,’” Shepard recalled of meeting Iman at fellow NFL star Victor Cruz’s 30th birthday party in 2016.

The New York Giants wide receiver went on to note that one of his friends wanted to talk to Iman first, but he convinced them to talk to her friend instead so he could get a chance to meet his now-wife.

“I approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, and we were just talking for the rest of the party, and then we went to some club for the afterparty and kept talking. I got her number, and we went our own separate ways, but we stayed in contact,” Shepard explained. “It was kind of crazy. And now that’s my lady.”

The couple wed in March 2018 and welcomed their first child that August. Shepard told the outlet that it’s been a dream come true.

“To be honest, it’s something I’ve always envisioned,” he gushed. “I’ve always been a family type of person. I am very young, but this is just the path that I’ve found my life going on … and it’s something I’ve been looking forward to my whole life.”

Shepard also spoke about his determination to make time for his wife despite their busy lifestyles. “You need to find time for your spouse as well,” he said. “It’s tough trying to find a balance, especially when you have a baby not too far after you’ve gotten married, so you didn’t really get a chance to enjoy the marriage aspect of it. It’s a little difficult at times, but I’m working my way through it.”

