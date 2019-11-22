



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed supermodel and fragrance brand creator Lily Aldridge to chat about her second fragrance Summit (that drops on November 22!) and why she decided to launch a line perfumes (hint: it’s not just about how they smell!) Aldridge takes us behind-the-scenes of the brand campaign at one of her favorite spots, Blackberry Farm, and reveals the deeply personal reason why her children appear with her in the pics!

Lily Aldridge On Her New Fragrance Line: ‘Creating Scents Is So Personal’

But it’s not all about fragrance! Aldridge also regales Us with some hilarious tales of her life as a fashionista, including a lol-funny re-telling of her experience at this year’s Met Gala, when she rode in a standing van (yes, a standing van!) to the red carpet, spritzing Summit all the way. But the really hilarious part is when she describes trying to get out of her latex dress at the end of the night — you do not want to miss this episode!

The 34-year-old mom of two (Dixie, 7, and 10-month-old Winston, with Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill) explains exactly why she loves living life in Nashville (listen tot he episode to hear the sweetest story of her participation at school events!) And clues Us in on her model-perfect tips for getting the best selfie.

Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett Shows Us Exactly How to Get Lily Aldridge’s 2019 Met Gala Hair — Watch

Speaking of selfies, Aldridge just launched a YouTube channel and she tells Us how it took an adjustment to get used to seeing herself on video rather than in pics where she’s perfected her angle. The struggle is real! In one of her recent episodes she dishes her ultimate travel beauty hacks, so if you’re planning to take a winter getaway, you do not want to miss these tips! The gorgeous model admits she wears eye masks on the plane (her fave are by 111 Skin) and she shares her choice for a thick moisturizer, which also just happens to be natural — the tried and true Weleda Skin Food. Listen to the episode for more product picks!

For more of the week's beauty and style news — including the way fresh hair color makes Aldridge feel