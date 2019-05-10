Lily Aldridge attended the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, wearing a gorgeous Richard Quinn gown. As much as we loved the unique, edgy and elegant floral dress, it was actually her sleek and chic ponytail that we couldn’t stop thinking about.

Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

“I drew my inspiration for Lily’s look from British Designer Richard Quinn’s collection, a mix of very proper and feminine yet with a sensual aesthetic,” hairstylist Bryce Scarlett says. “I wanted to play off of the ‘Camp’ theme and the interesting proportions of her dress while also giving an Avant Garde shape to the face and playing up her strength with a high ponytail.”

So how did he create the look? Well, the stylist stopped by the UsWeekly offices after the big fashion event to show Us exactly how to recreate the look for simple and easy results.

With the dress playing between elegantly conservative and sexually charged, Scarlett decided to feed into the latter. “We wanted Lily’s look to play into the bondage S&M attire,” he explains. “And do this very sexy, severe ponytail.”

He started by blowing out the hair sleek and straight using Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse. To further emphasize the slick texture, he applied Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium onto a Moroccanoil Boar Bristle Brush to brush through the hair, gathering it all back into a tight ponytail.

Instead of using an elastic, he explains that the bungee-style hook ponytail holders are actually much better for this type of style. Instead of pulling the entire length of the hair through an elastic band (which means more movement to mess up the sleekness you just created) you can just hook on one end and start wrapping the other.

Joan Smalls’ Makeup Pro Patrick Ta Talks Changing Up Eye Colors and His Fave Met Gala Looks

To get the ends just as smooth as the crown, he used Moroccanoil Blow Dry Concentrate on the length of the pony before straightening it.

He then explains that he finished the style with a toothbrush and hairspray to smooth flyaways along with a silk ribbon around the base to hide the elastic.

To get more tips and tricks on how he used the products and tools to make Aldridge’s hairstyle look so lovely, watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!