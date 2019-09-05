



Lily Aldridge has developed the fragrance line you didn’t know you needed.

Lily Aldridge Parfums has been a passion project for the Victoria’s Secret model, one she’s taken very seriously and spilled all about it to Us!

“I’ve been developing [the fragrances] for almost 2 years now and it has been such a wonderful experience,” she tells Us exclusively. “Creating scents is so personal; I tested so many variations of what I wanted and I’m involved with the final outcome!”

She continued that one of the reasons she was drawn to fragrance versus other beauty products is because of its emotional influence over people. “It helps to convey a mood or feeling,” she says.

“Putting perfume on for me is part of my beauty process, it is the final step before leaving the house that gets me ready for a beautiful day and it makes me feel good,” she explains. “And I hope it can do that for others!”

The first scent to drop is Heaven, which was inspired by the gardens in the 33-year-old’s home in Nashville. It combines fruity notes of lychee and mandarin with florals like rose and peony, with warm musk, amber and cedarwood.

There are three others coming soon, all of which represent a special place for the model.“I don’t have a favorite,” she notes. “I like to mix it up. I’ll wear different fragrances based on my mood and a feeling and/or look that I am trying to evoke.”

That doesn’t mean her two kids don’t have their picks! “Dixie loves one that’s launching in 2020 and Caleb is a fan of Summit,” which will be available in November.

Overall, the collection combines her love of fashion, beauty, travel and family, something that the scents as well as the campaign embody. “I wanted it to be a shoot that represented me and my life and nothing is more important to me than my children! They are my whole world.”

You can pick up Heaven now for $50 on lilyaldrdigeparfums.com.

