



It’s been a big week for Jasmine Sanders! Five days after being named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, the model is now the face of Vince Camuto’s newest fragrance.

On Wednesday, August 7, the brand announced that the model better known as Golden Barbie is the star of the Illuminare fragrance campaign.

Ariana Grande Just Dropped Some Details on Her Upcoming Thank U, Next Fragrance

“I am excited to partner with Vince Camuto to debut the latest fragrance,” the model said in a statement from the brand. “Illuminare’s powerful message to ignite a woman’s inner strength is special to me and I am thrilled to add this captivating scent to my beauty routine.”

So what does Sanders smell like these days? A blend of floral scents like plum blossom and red roses, mixed with harsher notes such as bergamot, suede musk and cedarwood.

“The inspiration for the new Vince Camuto fragrance was plum blossom because it is a beautiful and a resilient floral, even in harsh winters,” the perfumer Christine Hassan said in the statement. “The scent conveys a feeling of endless possibilities, as well as a symbol of strength and alluring aura.”

Of course, this is not Sanders’ first gig with the brand. In fact, she also starred in the company’s summer 2019 fashion campaign.

The whole world might not be on the roll Sanders is, but she recently gave out some advice that might help us all reach Golden Barbie status.

Taylor Hill Dishes on Her New Campaign for Ralph Lauren Beyond Romance — And Why She Loves the Scent of Tide Detergent

“This is for everyone that is staying true to themselves as they’re pursuing their dreams and goals — please never give up,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, August 2, to celebrate the SI win. “Seriously to be beside so many amazing women that constantly lift each other with support and love is a dream come true! I can’t thank you enough @mj_day and the whole team believing in this little girl born in Germany and raised in the South that had a dream. I still can’t believe this is real!”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!