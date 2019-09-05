



Zendaya is busy — and that’s a cruel understatement. But somehow, the Lancome ambassador made time to celebrate the launch of the luxury brand’s newest fragrance, Idole, at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City on Wednesday, September 4.

The new floral perfume was born to live on your vanity. According to the brand, it’s one of the world’s thinnest fragrance bottles, well, ever — and quite possibly the prettiest, at that. Like Zendaya, the fresh new fragrance represents youth and empowerment.

For the big in-store event, Zendaya wore the Tommy x Zendaya Polka Dot Dress, which featured a slit up the leg, a fashionable, long-hanging tie and a belt to cinch it at the waist. The head-turner is part of the collaboration’s Fall 2019 collection that officially launches to the public this weekend.

And, of course, she sported Lancome makeup courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley. “Zendaya’s look was inspired by her new TommyNow collection with Tommy Hilfiger, launching this weekend,” Daley says. “The makeup mimics the rich color palette in the collection, with a burgundy smoky eye and nude lip to compliment.”

To get the look, Daley started by prepping Zendaya’s skin with three Lancome bestsellers: Tonique Radiance, Absolue Revitalizing & Brightening Soft Cream and Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Lip Balm. From there, she gave the star a lit-from-within complexion, using a lighter shade of Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation and then a slightly darker shade on the perimeter of her face. Then, she contoured the hallows of Zendaya’s face with Star Bronzer, added Blush Subtil to the apples of her cheeks and then Dual Finish Highlighter on her cheekbones and bridge of her nose.

For the star’s subtle-glam smoky eye, the makeup artist used the brand’s new — and adorable — Monsieur Big Hearts Palette. The giant, heart-shaped palette is made up of pink and rosy hues and is divided into three loved-themed sections of shadows: Big Date, Big Crush and Big Night. Daley chose to work with all four shades from Big Night section, creating a soft smoky eye and then she used the shimmer shades from Big Crush in the center of her lid for dimension. For a flirty touch, she added the same shimmer in the inner corners of Zendaya’s eyes.

To complete the photo-ready look, Daley swiped on cult-fave Monsieur Big Mascara and then shaped Zendaya’s already-perfect brows with the Brow Define Pencil. Finally, she lined her mouth with Le Lip Liner in Charme and then painted it on the center of her lips for a long-lasting base. After a sweep of Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss in Tickled Pink, Zendaya was good to go!

The actress and singer was officially named a Lancome ambassador back in February, when she shared her campaign photos for the new fragrance on Instagram, donning an ethereal pink dress and wavy locks to match the brand’s new sleek, ultra-thin packaging. Now, the pretty fragrance is officially available for purchase at LancomeUSA.com and at a Lancome counter near you.

