Zendaya's Got a Brand New Gig as Lancome's Latest Ambassador

Big news for Zendaya! On Thursday, February 21, Lancôme announced the singer-actress as its latest (and youngest!) beauty ambassador.

“It’s a huge honor to be able to represent a brand like Lancôme and join such an incredible line-up of iconic women,” the Greatest Showman actress said in a statement from the brand.

These “iconic” women she referred to includes award-winning actresses, fashion-world legends and all-around A-listers like Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Isabella Rossellini, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Lily Collins and Taylor Hill.

“We look forward to a joyous future with Zendaya, whose charisma, influence in film, music and fashion is undoubted, “ Global Brand President, Françoise Lehmann, said. “Zendaya brings a youthful and a unique approach to beauty that perfectly complements Lancôme’s vision and creativity.”

At 20 years old, the actress will bring a fresh identity to the legendary brand. She joined fellow spokeswomen Lupita Nyong’o and Taylor Hill at an event on Thursday night where they made the announcement. Held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, the new Lancôme star stunned in a vibrant red jumpsuit adorned with chiffon ruffles.

“I’m so absolutely honored and humbled to be here, especially amongst so many incredible, incredible women,” Allure reported she told the crowd. “Just to know that I’m standing next to them, and get to be a part of this incredible brand I’ve known of since I was a little girl to be a symbol of elegance and class.”

She paired her red look at the event with a bold matching lip and took a similar monochrome approach in some of her first images for the campaign. Wearing a dark magenta jacket, the singer is seen in one shot with a lip color in the same hue. In another, she appears fresh-faced in stunning soft pink makeup that pairs beautifully with her light pink blouse.

If these first images are just a taste of what’s to come from Lancôme and Zendaya, we’re excited to see what they have in store.

