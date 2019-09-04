



Katie Holmes just about broke the Internet when she stepped out on the NYC streets wearing a cashmere bra about a week after news of her break up with Jamie Foxx spread. In fact, so many people loved the look that the sexy sweater set sold out in record time.

On Tuesday, August 27, Twitter, Instagram and just about every other online platform was in a complete frenzy over the 40-year-old’s epic post-break up look. It was admired so much that people just had to have it. Within just one hour after the photos of her waving down a cab in it were released (and went viral) the $520 bra from Khaite NY sold out.

While hailing a cab with her daughter Suri Cruz, the Dawson’s Creek star wore the knitted beige bandeau bralette underneath a matching sweater that retailed for $1,540. Of course, to ensure that the bra was easily visible, she closed the cardigan with just one button. After all, you don’t want to cover up a $500 top — even if it is a bra.

Us Weekly confirmed that the A-list couple decided to split after six years of dating on Monday, August 19. The following day, an insider told Us that part of the reason for the breakup was their different lifestyles.

“It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” the insider told Us. “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

Page Six initially reported the break up after Holmes was overheard telling friends the news at La Esquina restaurant.

“What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months,” the Batman Begins actress was overheard saying.

