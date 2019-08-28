What up, Holmes? Following her split from Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes stepped out looking happy and snappy on Tuesday, August 27, smiling as she strutted through New York City in an off-the-shoulder beige cardigan with a matching bra after grabbing lunch with her daughter, Suri Cruise.

This isn’t the first time the 40-year-old has been spotted post-split: She also strolled around New York City on August 19, going more casual with a gray T-shirt tucked into high-waisted jeans.

Us Weekly confirmed Holmes’ split from Foxx, 51, that same day. A source later confirmed to Us that Holmes was the one who called off the six-year relationship.

The following day, an insider told Us that the former couple had differing lifestyles. “It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” the insider said. “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

While Holmes has been seen in New York City, Foxx has been spending time on the opposite coast, holding hands with singer Sela Vave at a West Hollywood nightclub on August 17 and dining with both her and ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis on Monday, August 26.

Despite appearances, however, the Beat Shazam host insists that he’s just mentoring Vave, 21. “I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids,” he said of their hand-holding. “I’m not no old n–ga out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying?”

Us broke the news in March 2015 that Foxx and Holmes had secretly been dating for two years.

