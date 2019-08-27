Jamie Foxx Dines With Rumored Flame Sela Vave and Ex Kristin Grannis





Three’s company! Jamie Foxx dined out with both Kristin Grannis, an ex-girlfriend of his, and Sela Vave, the singer he’s rumored to be dating.

The trio were spotted having lunch at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, August 26, before heading back to his place in Thousand Oaks, California, that evening. Foxx shares 10-year-old daughter Annalise with Grannis, and he sparked romance rumors with Vave when they left a West Hollywood nightclub holding hands on August 17.

On Wednesday, August 21, however, the Beat Shazam host told Instagram followers that his relationship with Vave is merely professional.

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam,” he said in a video upload. “He slept on my couch for six weeks. He ended up going on to do great things. Nick Cannon was 13 years old. He used to sleep in my old house. [When] he was 13, my sister used to let him come in ‘cause he was partying too hard. Before Ne-Yo was Ne-Yo, he would come to the crib. Everybody come to my crib — no matter who you are.”

He went on: “There was a young lady by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her. When I met her, [my friend] introduced me to her. He said, ‘This girl is amazing.’ So, she’s on my steps, singing Beyoncé, broken down, she’s playing the guitar. I said, ‘How the f–k? When did this happen?’ So we took her under our wing.”

Foxx also addressed the photos of him and the 21-year-old holding hands, stating that she is around the age of his daughter Corinne. “I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids,” he said. “I’m not no old n–ga out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying?”

The Robin Hood actor’s August 17 outing with Vave came two days before Us Weekly confirmed that he and Katie Holmes had split after six years of dating. “It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” a source later told Us. “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!