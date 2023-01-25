Meant to be. Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon fell in love at a young age, but despite their ups and downs over the years, they ultimately found their way back to each other.

The pair met while they were in high school and started dating in 1996. Though they attended different schools, they connected when Juan’s basketball team played against Robyn’s school — and she caught him glancing at her in the stands.

“It got to the point where he just kept staring at me and not saying anything,” the reality star recalled to the Washingtonian in January 2003. “I waited for him outside the locker room one day. He turned around and said, ‘Hey, don’t I know you?’ It was so cheesy.”

After high school, Juan went on to play college basketball for the University of Maryland. Upon graduation, he was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2002. The point guard played with the Wizards for three years before signing with Portland Trail Blazers as a free agent in 2005. That same year, Juan and Robyn tied the knot.

Three years after the couple exchanged vows, they welcomed their first child, Corey, followed by their second son, Carter, in 2010. However, the pair called it quits in 2012 and filed for divorce in March of that year.

In 2016, Robyn signed on as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Despite their split, the former Atlanta Hawks player — who was still living with Robyn while coparenting their children — was featured on the show. Shortly after the January 2016 premiere, Robyn opened up about what happened between her and the former NBA player.

“We got divorced because we weren’t in a good place in our relationship, and there was kind of some infidelity, and we weren’t really in tune and connected,” she told OK! Magazine at the time. “Something had to change, and unfortunately it was drastic.”

As Robyn and Juan continued to show reality TV viewers the inner workings of their unique post-split situation, the basketball coach and “Reasonably Shady” podcast host decided to rekindle their romance — with Juan proposing for a second time in December 2019.

“Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I,” Robyn wrote via Instagram at the time alongside pictures of the proposal. “We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux ❤️.”

Three years after getting engaged for the second time, Robyn exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her and Juan’s wedding plans.

“Juan and I, we’ve been engaged since 2019. Even though there was a whole pandemic in between, people seem to think we should have had a wedding by now,” she told Us in October 2022. “Just trying to find time to plan a wedding between my busy schedule and Juan’s busy schedule and then we have some important things to talk about before we actually get to wedding planning. So, it’s all about trying to prepare for the wedding, whenever that happens.”

In January 2023, multiple outlets reported that the twosome had walked down the aisle once more.

Keep scrolling to see Robyn and Juan’s relationship timeline: