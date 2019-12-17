



Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon got re-engaged to her ex-husband, the former basketball pro Juan Dixon last week. And to celebrate this non-traditional relationship, the happy couple opted for a non-traditional engagement ring — and it is truly a thing of beauty.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday, December 16, to discuss the exciting news in a touching post. “Sweeter the second time around,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux.”

She continued to share the story behind the stunning commitment bauble and why she didn’t want your average diamond engagement ring. “An untraditional relationship calls for a non-traditional ring,” she wrote. “I told a little birdie that if Juan ever proposed, I didn’t want a diamond ring…that didn’t work out too well the first time, lol. I fell in love with the Pink Morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning. Morganite represents unconditional love — something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon.”

The piece was custom made by jeweler Nicole Kopelman of Nicole Rose Jewelry and features a 5-carat emerald-cut morganite center stone, which is set in 18-karat white gold with a double halo of 1.2-carats of diamonds.

It was commissioned by Juan who, according to BravoTV.com, was very involved in the design process. “He picked the design himself,” Kopelman told the publication. “And we both decided on a morganite center stone since she likes pink.”

The Daily Dish reports that the athlete popped the question at a holiday party on Friday, December 13. “Shocked and excited is an understatement to describe my reaction to Juan’s proposal,” the Housewife told the outlet. “I could barely breathe.”