



Pink continues to prove her badass-ness, this time with a slick new buzz cut.

On Thursday, December 6, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer took to Instagram to share a snap of her new look. The performer is shown looking down at her hands, which are full of honey-hued blonde strands, with her shaved head and spiky hair remnants on full display.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Letting go.” This powerful moment was then applauded by many, including other A-listers who have experienced similar chops.

“Twins,” Selma Blair wrote, while Kate Hudson commented, “The most liberating!”

The 40-year-old has always been vocal about redefining what society deems beautiful. During her 2017 VMA Vanguard Award acceptance speech, she made a strong and touching statement on the importance of refusing tradition standards, in honor of her daughter, Willow.

Natalie Portman, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Giving Us Short Hair Style #Goals

She told the story about the then 6-year-old telling her mom that she thought of herself as the ugliest girl, saying that she looks like a boy with long hair. Then to help inspire her daughter, the performer presented her with a slideshow of “androgynous rock stars and artists,” before using herself as an example. She told her baby girl that others say she’s too masculine, but she doesn’t grow out her hair or change how she looks. And yet, she is still “selling out arenas” as an international pop star.

“So, baby girl, we don’t change,” she said at the end of her speech. “We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty…and you, my darling girl, are beautiful.”

Family has always been a main driver in the songstress’ life. In fact, when attending the CMA Awards last month, the “Walk Me Home” singer announced that she will be taking a break from music to spend more time with them.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, she said, “We did two-and-a-half years [recording and on tour] and Willow is back in school now and Jameson’s gonna start preschool soon, so it’s kind of the year of the family.”