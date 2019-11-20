



Laura Dern is one of those Hollywood beauties that seems to be aging in an enviously graceful manner. There are a few key ways she’s been able to do this, but mainly it’s having a healthy relationship with realistic beauty standards, even in modern-day society.

Laura Dern’s Reaction to Kanye West Wearing a T-Shirt With Her Face on It Is Priceless

When speaking with InStyle, the Big Little Lies star spoke on why she doesn’t use Instagram filters and her reasoning is quite admirable.

“To have other women or my daughter see me disguising what I look like would be unfortunate,” she told the publication.

She continued to explain that one of the reasons she loves being an actor is because you can transform who you are in the name of the work. But when it comes to social media, people are “branding” themselves as a way to reinvent who they are.

“But it shouldn’t all be ‘Look how amazing my life is: It’s always easy, and the sun’s always shining,’” she said. “There’s a lot to do in the world and the more transparent and authentic we are, the more we’re going to get done.”

Kate Beckinsale Revealed Her Favorite Product That Keeps Her Looking So Youthful at 46

This attitude seems to align well within her ideals of plastic surgery, which she’s always been vocal about not getting involved in, but mostly because it seems unnecessary.

“Medicine and cosmetic health are advancing and with more ways to take care of ourselves,” she said. “I would guess that traditional plastic surgery will soon be a thing of the past.”

Not to mention, she believes that the pressure society puts on women to look subjectively beautiful is shifting.

“I don’t think there’s any avoiding the pressure to look a certain way, no matter our profession,” she said. “But we’re fighting hard to change culture and create a real paradigm shift around ageism, racism and all the things that make us feel less, whether it’s the color of our skin or the wrinkles or blemishes on it.”