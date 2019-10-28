



Drama alert! Beauty lovers are riled up on social media because Jeffree Star, 33, unfollowed Tati Westbrook, 37, on social media. Unsurprisingly, fans and curious followers are testing their investigative skills to try and figure out what’s happening — and it sounds like it all comes down to beauty business.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

For some background, both Star and Westbrook are successful YouTubers and makeup artists with millions of followers. Star launched Jeffree Star Cosmetics in 2014, but Westbrook only just announced the launch of her new cosmetics line, Tati Beauty, on Friday, October 25. Her first launch, The Textured Neutrals Vol. 1 eyeshadow palette sold out fast and fans are eagerly anticipating more.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

But Star’s also got a big launch on the horizon. He teamed up with Shane Dawson to create The Conspiracy Palette (the irony, huh?) which is set to drop on November 1. Followers are speculating that the drama stems from the fact that these release dates are super close together and mighty close to holiday shopping season.

One fan expressed concern on Twitter: “Have we noticed that Jeffree didn’t say anything about Tati’s makeup line or a congrats today and Tati hasn’t said anything about their collab. I thought they were cool but maybe really are taking a step back from one another idk. I hope they both still love each other.”

Another fan spelled out what they think happened: “My guess is that Tati and Jeffree revealed that they would be releasing products at the same time and neither one wanted to budge on the release month. As Jeffree said in the documentary, November is IDEAL because it’s right before the holiday season starts = MONEY.”

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

While the stars have kept quiet about what is going on behind the scenes, Westbrook shed some light on industry dynamics in an interview with E News — without naming names. She made it clear that while it can be catty, there are those who support her, like celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes. “He’s like, ‘Babe, I’m so excited for you. We’re going to really show the industry that two powerhouses can actually come together instead of stabbing each other in the back. They can support each other and it’s going to be the actual message of beauty.’”