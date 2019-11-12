



Laura Dern is having a major moment in Hollywood right now, but it seems a highlight came when Kanye West wore a T-shirt with her face on it from the movie Blue Velvet.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, November 11, the Big Little Lies actress talked about some of her iconic characters such as Renata and Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park. However, when DeGeneres brought up the time West was spotted wearing a white top that featured Dern on it from the 1986 drama, the Little Women actress shared how thankful she was for it because it gave her some “cred” in her household full of teenagers.

“Yes, that is amazing for a whole other reason,” she said. “This is thanks to the amazing designer Raf Simmons who paid homage to David Lynch and his work. But what he didn’t know was he actually gave me a tiny bit of cred in my household of teenagers and I’m really grateful.”

She went on to ask DeGeneres if she could give any rapper that came on the show a shirt with her face on it. “Because it’s really working for me, guys,” she joked. “Every mother should get this opportunity when her kids are like 15.”

We’re with Dern! One of our favorite things is seeing stars supporting other stars through fashion. After all, it just proves that even if you are an A-lister, that doesn’t mean you’re not a fan of people in pop culture — just like Us.

West’s wife Kim Kardashian embraced the look in an oversized white shirt with a photo of Michael Jackson and Prince on it earlier this year.

Sometimes celebs even swap the love. For instance, when Justin Bieber wore a T-shirt with a picture of Tiffani Thiessen from Saved By the Bell on it, Thiessen returned the favor donning a Bieber concert tee later that month.

This leaves Us to wonder if Dern will attend her next red carpet in a Kanye West top. Fingers crossed!