



Debby Ryan said yes to Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun a year ago this month and the excitement of the bling still hasn’t worn off.

When speaking with Us at the Swarovski Nice or Naughty Holiday Celebration on Tuesday, December 10, she shared the heart-warming backstory to how her wow-worthy engagement ring came to be.

“There’s a moment in my life where I was on a really lovely date with my dream person and he just reached into his pocket and got down onto one knee,” the Insatiable star told Us. “And it happened so quickly and it happened in slow motion at the same time.”

As special as the experience was to her, she revealed that it was the idea of him thinking about what she wants that truly touched her.

“I am a jewelry guy and he paid attention,” she told Us. “He knew what shapes I liked, he knew what structure and yellow gold, which was a huge one for me.”

She also knew she wanted something geometric, such as an emerald, baguettes or a trapezoid. “He designed it based off of knowing me.” Well that and with the help of her best friend. “Whenever I would respond really well to a ring I would send it to my best friend and he knows well enough to know to hit her up for that.”

Jewelry has always been more than just an accessory for the 26-year-old. It became something she could use to discover her true style and sense of self.

“I’ve always been a bit of a jeans and T-shirt guy and I grew up wearing my brother’s hand-me-downs,” she said. “So to me, jewelry was the distinctive element that elevated it.”

She further explained that this first came by trying on her mom’s pieces, which then helped her discover what she enjoyed wearing. “A little sparkle adds that bit of femininity.”

But it’s not just about how bling looks, it’s also about the deeper feelings and emotions behind it for the former Disney Channel star. Besides her magical engagement, a palpable memory linked to jewelry was when her parents gave her a pearl necklace at 13.

“It felt to me like they were celebrating me becoming a woman and saying like here’s a little hint of a starter kit. Here’s an item that you can put on when you’re going into a professional space.”