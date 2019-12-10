



Gone are the days of scratch-and-sniff stickers and fruit-scented markers. But now, you can get your hands on three limited-edition scented leather handbags by none other than luxury Italian fashion house, Fendi.

The designer label teamed up with French perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian to create the olfactory-pleasing Fendi Baguette bags. Ever since creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi designed the classic style in 1997, the Baguette — not to be confused with the carb — has been a fan-favorite. It’s loved by celebrities like Ashley Graham, Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid.

Sticking true to its roots, the bags are bright Fendi yellow with white detailing that gives them a roughed-up look. Most importantly, they’re scented with a fragrance named FendiFrenesia, which the brand describes as “leathery and musky.”

The label will be showcasing the three scented bags in its Miami Design District boutique. The Scented Nano Baguette ($630) is available on Fendi’s website and in-store, whereas the larger men’s and women’s sizes are available solely in-store.

According to the brand, the scent can last for up to four years on the bag. If you feel like yours needs a scent refresh, each one comes with a 4ml sample to reapply. You can also wear it on your skin just like your everyday perfume if you just can’t get enough.

In a press release about the launch, the creative director said, “Fendi has always been experimenting, especially on accessories and with a bag like the Baguette, which was conceived as a manifesto of individuality, the first accessory to have its own name.”

She continued, “Thus, the idea of having also a scent dedicated to this bag would make it even more special and unique. A bag is something so feminine, like the best friend of a woman, she holds all her life in it, her secrets. And a fragrance is something that is really one of the most personal things for a woman.”