



Calling all Elizabeth Taylor fans! Very soon you’ll be able to bid on some of the chicest and coolest items from her high-end closet, including designer gowns, jewelry and even a customized Cartier belt.

For three days only, Julien’s Auctions partnered with House of Taylor to auction off some of the movie star’s most prized possessions starting on Friday, December 6, and ending on Sunday, December 8, in Beverly Hills, California.

Most of the clothing items are expected to sell for somewhere between $1,000 and $8,000. This includes everything from film costumes like a red poncho from The Sandpiper with Richard Burton to luxe designer items created by Christian Dior, Gucci and Oscar de la Renta.

Some of the standout pieces are the Edith Head blue chiffon dress that she wore to the premiere for the 1974 film That’s Entertainment. Also up for bidding is a studded leather biker jacket from Versace that she wore on The Johnny Carson Show in ’92.

It’s not just clothing items that are up for grabs, there are also some major accessories available such as luggage, handbags and a pair of Louis Vuitton boots. For something that is more personalized to the movie star, there’s a gold-chain Cartier belt up for sale that she gave to her mother. On it reads, “To My ‘Hippy’ Mom All my love Elizabeth.”

Even though Taylor is the one who said big girls need big diamonds, her jewelry up for bidding this time around is on the affordable side, valued roughly between $100 and $300.

This is because months after she passed in 2011, Christie’s held a legendary sale the Cleopatra star helped organize before her death, in which they sold off some her most iconic jewels such as those emerald-and-diamond earrings given to her by Burton.

“This [2019] auction has been put together to show the fun side of Elizabeth Taylor,” Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, told The Hollywood Reporter back in October during a preview week in NYC.