



Tell me about it, stud! In honor of Grease’s 40th Anniversary, Olivia Newton-John is auctioning off the iconic greaser outfit she wore to dance to “You’re the One That I Want,” with leather-clad costar John Travolta.

‘90s Fashion Legends Continue to Slay on the Runway — Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and More Then and Now

Since the movie’s release in 1978, that edgy ensemble has inspired countless Halloween costumes on Pinterest and even everyday outfit inspiration! Newton-John’s look for her role of Sandy consisted of a leather jacket, an off-the-shoulder leather shirt and high-waisted pants with a belt. The ensemble was accessorized with hoop earrings, big curly hair and red pumps.

If you’ve dreamed of getting your hands on that very outfit, that wish might just come to fruition — potentially for a quarter of a million dollars. The actress teamed up with Julien’s Auctions to bid on that world-famous outfit — in addition to over 500 other costumes, personal items and accessories! A portion of the proceeds will go to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

But out of the 500+ items that the star’s auctioning off, the actress’s Grease outfit holds a special place in her heart. “I remember going into the wardrobe trailer with our costume designer, Albert Wolsky, and trying on the outfit for the first time,” said Newton-John in an interview with InStyle. “The jacket fit perfectly, and the red lining was great. The pants were fantastic too, but because they were actually from the ’50s, the zipper was broken, so I had to be stitched into them.”

She continued: “To celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary, I’ve decided it’s the right time to do some good and auction them off. […] It’s exciting to know that the costume will have a bigger purpose. Grease changed my life, and now it can help change the lives of others too.”

Angelina Jolie’s Best Red Carpet Moments Through the Years

Mark your calendars because the auction is taking place at The Standard Oil Building in Beverly Hills, California on November 1 and 2. And if you can’t make it there in person, you can participate — or just see how much the pieces are selling for — at JuliensLive.com.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!