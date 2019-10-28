



What appears to be Lady Gaga’s custom Valentino dress from the 2019 Golden Globes — or a least a very good replica of it — is currently an online auction hosted by L.A.-based Nate D Sanders Auctions. According to the seller’s website, the periwinkle-blue gown can be yours, that is, if you bid higher than $8,000 by October 31 — or unless it gets shut down first.

According to details provided on the auction website, a hotel employee named Sarah Corea claims to have discovered the gown at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, while cleaning Lady Gaga’s room after the Golden Globes. The site also claims that Corea turned the dress into the hotel’s lost and found on January 8, 2019, and said that the hotel gave it back to her on September 3, 2019.

Details on the auction website claim that a “lost and found receipt documenting the exchange also accompanies the dress, as does the original garment bag. Dress is in near fine condition, with only light soiling to the train, just as Lady Gaga wore it that night.”

The hotel has yet to confirm these claims. “While we are conducting an internal investigation to understand exactly what transpired, we have no reason to believe the item was stolen,” a spokesperson for the Beverly Hilton Hotel told Us. “The hotel is working closely with all parties involved to retrieve the item and have it returned to its rightful owner as soon as possible.”

Interestingly enough, Lady Gaga doesn’t own her Globes dress, Valentino does. The stunning number was borrowed by the A Star Is Born star for the glamorous event on January 6. According to reporting by TMZ, the dress was reported stolen by someone from Valentino once the brand learned about the auction. But since the dress was held in lost and found at the hotel for over six months, it’s unclear how the matter should be resolved.

On October 17, Corea wrote a letter explaining her situation, which was published via a photo on the auctioneer’s website. “Hello, my name is Sarah. I work as a housekeeper at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. I’m always present working the Golden Globes events on January every year for 24 years.”

She continued, “The artist, Lady Gaga, left me this dress that she used for the day of the awards. […] I turned in the dress […] and after the time legally held by lost and found, they gave it to me as a gift from her and today I want to auction the dress.”

We reached out to Valentino and Lady Gaga for comment, but neither provided a statement as of this time.