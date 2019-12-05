



Wedding bells are ringing for Emma Stone and her new fiancé Dave McCary! And the ring to seal the deal is an absolute stunner.

On Wednesday, December 4, McCary took to Instagram to share the exciting news, showing off an up-close shot of the ring.

While the blurry effect does make it difficult to make out exact details, engagement ring expert Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth tells Us that it appears to be an antique-inspired design featuring either a 3 to 3.5-carat Old European cut diamond or 9 to 10mm pearl.

With the band being a bit clearer, Money explains that whichever gem it the stone is surrounded by a unique asymmetrical half halo of marquis and round diamonds and set on a diamond-adorned yellow or rose gold band.

Without more details, the estimate is kind of tricky to nail down. But Money estimates that if it’s a diamond, it costs somewhere between $30,000 and $60,000. However, if it’s a pearl, it’s about $5,000-$10,000.

“A vintage style ring like Emma Stone’s is trending right now as it offers a truly one-in-a-kind option,” chief merchandising officer at Kay, Jared and Zales, Toni Zehrer, said. “We’re seeing that many brides are seeking unique ring designs, opting for their ‘something old’to be their engagement ring.”

Reports that the two were dating began back in the fall of 2017 after being spotted together multiple times. Then in December 2018, they cozied up at a roller-skate party she threw for him in Los Angeles.

“They stood right next to the stage in their skates for all of Haim’s set, dancing together and singing along,” the eyewitness told Us. “At one point, they slow-danced to a somewhat upbeat song. He initiated it and she excitedly followed. They held hands [with] his other hand around her waist and hers around his shoulders.”

Not long after that, they made their official public debut as a couple, attending the Fox Golden Globes afterparty at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019, where they were reportedly all over each other according to an onlooker.