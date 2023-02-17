A family left broken. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs doesn’t see an end in sight when it comes to Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s ongoing feud.

“I think there’s going to have to be some deep therapy and apologies,” Margaret, 55, said during an exclusive interview on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast on Friday, February 17. “I don’t know if this family could ever be fixed at this point, and I think it’s very sad.”

Teresa, 50, has feuded with her brother, Joe Gorga, for several years on RHONJ, but things took a turn after Melissa, 43, and Joe, 42, chose not to attend Teresa and Luis “Louie” Rules wedding in August 2022 after a rumor surfaced that the “On Display” singer cheated on her husband.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the Gorgas believed that Teresa “played a part” in the affair claims coming out as they filmed the season 13 finale. The duo has since denied the cheating allegations.

“[The cheating rumors]didn’t affect their relationship at all,” Margaret told Us. “I mean, it’s absolutely ridiculous. It is so farfetched and it’s actually funny, but people love that kind of drama.”

As for Margaret and Teresa, the two made amends during the premiere episode of season 13 after the Standing Strong author accused Margaret of spreading rumors about her and Luis, 47.

“I seriously thought, ‘She’s gonna hit me in the head with the shovel and bury me in the backyard,’” Margret joked of Teresa’s apology. “I was pleasantly surprised, but obviously, I was very shocked. It was baby steps, and I was impressed that she wanted to reach out and discuss and I wanted it to be sincere and not just for optics. So, that’s what we agreed, that we would just take baby steps.”

