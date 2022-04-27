Fighting for her man. Teresa Giudice‘s confrontation with Margaret Josephs during their Nashville trip left more than just the Housewives in shock.

“[Luis] does keep me grounded. He does keep me, like, at a calmer pace … he was shocked like what I did in Nashville with Margaret,” the Standing Strong author, 49, tells Us Weekly exclusively about their glass-throwing fight while on vacation in Tennessee. “I explained to him that, you know, I don’t know what happens to me [in a situation like that]. It takes a lot to get me to that point, but we were going through a lot, like, behind the scenes and on the show as you saw. It’s like, every week … a new story coming out and it’s obviously hurting him. [And] whatever’s hurting him is hurting me.”

In the April 12 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa accused the Macbeth Collection designer, 55, of leaking stories about her fiancé’s alleged past to bloggers. Margaret vehemently denied her claims, calling Teresa a “disgusting liar.” In response, the Celebrity Apprentice alum threw silverware and a glass of wine at Margaret.

“I just felt like Margaret was not being sincere,” Teresa told Us about why she snapped during that group dinner. “You’re not concerned. ‘Cause if you were my real friend, there’s a way of asking something [politely] or how she kept saying, ‘I wanted you to get in front of it.'”

She continued: “I didn’t understand what she meant by that. … ‘Cause she’s the one that questioned me. My real friends in real life are not questioning me. They see I’m a grown woman.”

While Teresa has been “through hell and back,” as she told Us, she was worried about Luis, who played a major role in the drama this season. “I was trying to protect him. Like, this wasn’t his world [it] was my world and I felt bad,” the Turning the Tables author explained. “Like, here’s this guy coming into my world and then getting attacked because he’s dating [me] so I felt so bad for him. … I felt guilty.”

Her relationship with Luis has been a major point of contention this season, with Margaret, in particular, questioning his intentions and his past. “I was very concerned right from the beginning because things did come out,” Margaret explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen last month. “I didn’t have to look for it. So, I was like, ‘Just address it. Let him speak for himself.’ And unfortunately, when he did speak about it, he lied on camera.”

After so much time spent fighting on his behalf, Teresa told Us that she plans to do just that going forward. “You’ll see it, how it plays out at the reunion,” she teased. “He’s amazing. And, you know, from now on, I’m gonna make him speak.”

Teresa continued: “Listen, at this point in my life, I’m not trying to fake anything and I don’t have to prove anything to anybody if I’m happy or not. I’m in my own love bubble. … Everything else doesn’t matter. You know, we all know the truth.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi