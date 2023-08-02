Peacock is keeping Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip fans on their toes with a big shakeup.

“Season 5 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (RHONY Legacy) will now air ahead of Season 4, which has been pushed to spring 2024,” a source tells Us Weekly, noting that the change is “an effort to ride the momentum of the successes of the new RHONY and [Luann and Sonja: Welcome to] Crappie Lake.”

RHONY Legacy stars OGs Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman. The announcement comes one month after the season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City introduced viewers to a cast of newcomers: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

Although the newest RHONY installment marks the beginning of a new era for the show, noticeably missing from the Legacy lineup is Jill Zarin, who told Access Hollywood in March that she wasn’t happy with salary discrepancies between the cast members.

“For some reason, some of the girls think they should getting [paid] more. … I don’t feel that way,” she said at the time.

Kelly, Luann, Dorinda, Sonja, Ramona and Kristen, for their part, all headed to Saline Beach on St. Bart’s to film in June — the same locale where Luann, Sonja and Ramona vacationed during season 5 of RHONY in 2012.

In addition to returning to their RHONY roots, two cast members recently started a new reality TV venture. Luann and Sonja helped revitalize the small town of Benton, Illinois, in their show Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, which premiered last month. The duo’s adventures during their stay in Benton included mudding, catching crappie fish and attending the town’s testicle festival.

In July, Sonja exclusively told Us that “one of the greatest things” about Welcome to Crappie Lake was that she and Luann “always make it work.” She continued: “We come to a happy medium, and neither of us are wrong. We just have different opinions on things.”

While season 5 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip centers on RHONY alums, season 4 stars eight women from various Housewives franchises: Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord and Caroline Manzo.

Production of the season — which takes place in Morocco — wrapped in January. That same month, several outlets reported that Brandi and Caroline left the trip early after a reported incident where Brandi allegedly kissed Caroline multiple times without her consent. Brandi took to Twitter in March to slam claims that her behavior was inappropriate, claiming that both she and Caroline “were very intoxicated.”

Caroline, for her part, described the alleged interaction as “very traumatic” during an April appearance on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. She added that she would “never” do another season of RHUGT or Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“It was something that I was done with and happy to be done with it. I walked away for a reason,” she said. “I always said for me to go back, it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from.”