Ahead of the Sunday, July 16, debut The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, Us Weekly asked Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan to introduce themselves to Bravo fans by revealing which classic NYC characters they relate to most.

The options, which were presented to the ladies at The Rainbow Room during the NYC premiere, included Sex and the City — are you a Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) or a Miranda (Cynthia Nixon)? — and Gossip Girl — are you a Blair (Leighton Meester) or a Serena (Blake Lively)? Spoiler alert: there are four Serenas, two Blairs, and a lot of Carries in this group.

Asking the cast to choose between Friends and Seinfeld proved to be insightful for Us as the majority of the cast prefers the Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld series over the Central Perk gang.

Naturally, the final piece of the puzzle came when Us asked the women which former RHONY star they identified as. While the options included all of the alums, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Luann de Lesseps and Jill Zarin all got shout-outs.

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on Bravo Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream the next day on Peacock. Scroll through the answers from the season 14 cast: