Before Brynn Whitfield landed a spot on The Real Housewives of New York City, she nearly appeared on another Bravo reality show: Vanderpump Rules.

Brynn, 36, opened up about her West Hollywood past during the Monday, July 17, episode of the “Mention It All” podcast. “I knew Lisa Vanderpump before the show,” she explained, adding that she used to go to SUR before the sexy, unique restaurant was famous. “You would go over on a Tuesday, random night, and there would be, like, rose petals up the staircase and candles. It would look like Valentine’s Day and it was, like, a Tuesday. [Lisa’s] that fabulous.”

Brynn went on to note that she was a regular at SUR in the early 2000s because she’s close with Lisa’s daughter, Pandora.

“Actually, back in the day when they were starting Vanderpump Rules, they were like, ‘We’re starting this show, would you maybe wanna think about being on it?'” Brynn claimed, explaining that she said no because she didn’t want to her quit her job at a PR firm and work at SUR instead. “I got on my high horse and I was, like, telling Lisa and Pandy, ‘I would never do reality TV, that is, like, so trashy.'”

When Brynn decided to join RHONY more than a decade later, however, Pandora couldn’t resist mocking her friend for reversing her position on reality television. “The second I got [RHONY], Pandy screenshotted [the news],” she recalled. “She was like, ‘Really, bitch?’ I was like, ‘I’m poor, I need to do it.'”

While Brynn didn’t join the Pump Rules fray, she did have an encounter with a notable SUR employee: longtime manager Peter Madrigal. “I think I made out with him once at Halloween,” Brynn claimed. “This was, like, 2006.”

Peter, 39, hasn’t commented on the alleged hookup, but he does have a history of dipping into the SUR dating pool. Before Pump Rules premiered in 2013, he dated Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder. Season 10, meanwhile, documented his short-lived 2022 romance with Raquel Leviss.

In April, the former bartender played a game of “Marry, F–k , Kill” during an appearance on former costar Kristen Doute‘s podcast. “At this point, I would marry Katie, f–k Stassi and kill Rachel,” Peter said before getting in a jab about Raquel’s legal name (which she’s now using again on TikTok). “I will never use the word ‘Raquel’ again. Rachel.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.