Art imitates life? Peter Madrigal poked fun at Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with a shady new cocktail recipe.

The SUR manager, 38, introduced his creation in a TikTok video on Thursday, May 11, sponsored by WW. “Ariana might be the new No. 1 guy in the VPR group, but @peter_madrigal is the No. 1 bartender. Three’s a Crowd = 3 Points,” read the caption on the official company’s post.

In the clip, Madrigal used watermelon, strawberries, lime juice, mint, jalapeño and vodka to make a beverage inspired by the recent drama on Vanderpump Rules.

“It is summer time and you know what that means. More parties, more drinks, more sun and way more drama,” the reality star teased while preparing the cocktail. “Everything is on the menu at WeightWatchers except your best friend’s boyfriend.”

Madrigal has been outspoken about Leviss, 28, and Sandoval’s affair since the drama made headlines in March. At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that the TomTom co-owner, 40, and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade due to his infidelity.

The director, who was briefly linked to Leviss while filming season 10, said he questioned past interactions he witnessed between his costars. “I kind of dismissed it,” Madrigal recalled on a March episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. “[I thought], ‘Sandoval is loyal to Ariana. He would never do something like that.”

The TV personality called the affair a “shocker,” adding, “I thought [Raquel] was a good person, but then again, I hardly knew her. I think in the back of my mind, there was something else going on [while we dated], which is now confirmed. She was already picking her next target.”

Sandoval, for his part, issued a public apology to Madix, 37, after he initially only addressed the negative backlash against his Los Angeles restaurants.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote via Instagram in March. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

One month later, Sandoval slammed his fellow Bravo stars for discussing his affair with Leviss. “Using this to make it seem like everything I have done for them — they make it out like I am a narcissist,” the bar owner said on an April episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “You are taking what I did with this affair, and you are erasing the last 15 years of our friendship.”

He continued: “Using all these things as content for their podcast. Fellow cast members are asking me all these questions, but you don’t want to know because you care about Ariana. You want to know so you have more content for your podcast,” he continued. “It is f—king disgusting to me. It is so gross. You are not someone who gives a flying f—k about Ariana. You are doing this for your own personal gain.”