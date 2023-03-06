Every Cheating Accusation That Rocked ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Over the Years

For a show sparked by a cheating scandal, it shouldn’t be a shock that the cast of Vanderpump Rules isn’t afraid to throw out an infidelity accusation — but not even Andy Cohen could predict that the series would still be delivering jaw-dropping scandals after a decade on air.

Fans were introduced to the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR via a backdoor pilot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013. The episode began with Lisa’s then-RHOBH costar Brandi Glanville confronting SURver Scheana Shay about her past relationship with Eddie Cibrian. (Brandi and Eddie were married from 2001 to 2009, calling it quits when he had an affair with LeAnn Rimes.)

The cheating theme continued throughout the series. Season 1 documented Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor’s tumultuous relationship, with the bartender repeatedly denying that he strayed amid claims he got another woman pregnant in Las Vegas. During the first season’s finale, Jax admitted to cheating on Stassi.

Jax’s indiscretions didn’t slow down over the years. During season 2, he confessed to sleeping with Kristen Doute amid her relationship with Tom Sandoval and during season 6, he was caught cheating on (now-wife) Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers.

“I see him every single day making efforts and he’s completely changed the way he treats me, the way he talks to me, the way he listens to me. Every single thing about our relationship is better,” Brittany told Us Weekly in 2018 about learning how to trust Jax again. “I know how much he’s wanting the wedding and how much he’s wanting to marry me, how much effort he’s putting into the wedding, just as much as me. I don’t know, whenever you know somebody as well as I know Jax, you can just tell.”

Jax and Brittany moved past the Faith scandal and wed in June 2019, but his past with Kristen was never forgotten by fans. The affair broke up Kristen and Sandoval for good and was surrounded by a series of other allegations, including the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner cheating on Kristen with a bottle service waitress and allegedly having an affair with Ariana Madix. While Sandoval admitted to not being completely faithful to Kristen over the years, he and Ariana denied anything but a kiss happened between them.

The pair did, however, go on to date for nine years, confirming their relationship at the season 2 reunion. At the time, Andy asked Ariana if she worried about Sandoval’s past as he admitted to “cheating on Kristen a few times.”

“I’ve been friends with him for three years. I know him really well. It’s not a thing for me — at all,” she responded during the February 2014 episode.

When season 3 premiered in November 2014, Ariana added: “I’m very aware and know all about Tom’s past. The thing is — in every relationship, there has to be trust. Because you’re not going to be around that person 25/8. So yeah, you could sit there and go through people’s phones. But that’s what Kristen would do.”

Nearly a decade later, Sandoval and Ariana’s romance came to an end when he cheated with Raquel Leviss — a SURver who joined the show as James Kennedy’s girlfriend during season 5. The controversy broke in March 2023 while season 10 was airing and prompted Bravo to pick the cameras back up for extra episodes. At the time, Raquel was feuding with Katie Maloney because she had made out with Tom Schwartz in August 2022 amid Katie and Schwartz’s divorce.

Scroll through for a complete guide to the cheating accusations made on Vanderpump Rules over the years: