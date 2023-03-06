Put Bravo fans on the case! Andy Cohen is continuing to weigh in on Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss, revealing that he thinks the relationship was under wraps at BravoCon.

The Most Talkative author, 54, attempted to break down the timeline during the Monday, March 6, episode of his Radio Andy show. “BravoCon was in October,” he said. “There’s video people were posting of Tom and the [Most] Extras and I was at that show. … This [scandal] is reverberating.”

The producer later offered up new details of what went down behind the scenes at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when Leviss, 28, was a guest with Scheana Shay. “We played a game called the ‘BFF test,'” Cohen recalled of the Wednesday, March 1, episode. “I read a statement and both guests answer at the same time and we see if their answers match. I said, ‘Who’s the cuter Tom: Sandoval or Schwartz?’ And they both said Sandoval.”

Cohen explained that he was surprised by Leviss’ reply because of her history with Tom Schwartz. The twosome were rumored to have made out at Coachella in April 2022, but the TomTom co-owner, 40, denied being at the festival. Us Weekly reported four months later that the costars kissed at Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies.

According to the radio host, it seemed like “Scheana’s antenna was up” after the WWHL game. “I’m going through my cards and … Scheana said to Raquel, ‘You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were gonna pick Schwartz.’ And Raquel said, ‘Well, Sandoval has abs,’ and kind of shrugged. So, you know, that was interesting. And again, I didn’t think twice about it.”

Us confirmed on Friday, March 3 — two days after Shay and Leviss’ WWHL episode aired — that Sandoval, 39, split from Ariana Madix after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with the beauty queen. A source exclusively revealed that the now-exes “were having problems for a while” but hit “a breaking point” once the cheating scandal was uncovered.

Rumors later surfaced that Shay confronted Leviss after taping the show with Cohen on Wednesday — and that things got physical. The Missouri native told fans on Monday that he reached out to Shay after news broke of Sandoval’s infidelity.

“I DM’d Scheana over the weekend and I go, ‘What was that conversation that you guys had about that BFF test?’ I thought it was odd,” he said, joking that Bravo should rerun the WWHL episode Sandoval did with Schwartz in February. “There was some odd energy between them. Schwartz was looking to Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers. So the big question is: When did Schwartz find out about this?”

Leviss has yet to address the controversy publicly, but Sandoval issued a statement regarding the negative impact on his businesses and their reputations. “Hey, I fully understand an deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation … Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 4. “This was a very personal thing.”

Without mentioning Madix, 37, he added: “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong. … I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.”