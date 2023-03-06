Not having it. Lala Kent and Katie Maloney slammed Raquel Leviss over her alleged PR strategy in the aftermath of her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

“The strategy is to pretty much lean in to, like, save your image,” the Give Them Lala author, 32, said in an Instagram Story video on Sunday, March 5, citing a report from DeuxMoi. “[The plan is], ‘We gotta lean back into the fact that you’re dumb. You’re just dumb. You’re the victim. Lean in on that, now that it’s convenient.'”

The Utah native continued: “For so long, I’ve been saying that she ain’t got a lot upstairs, and everyone’s like, ‘She’s so sweet.’ And she sits there and is like, ‘I’m not dumb, Lala. I went to college.’ But now that all hell has broken loose and she’s lit herself on fire, she wants to lean in on, ‘I’m dumb, everyone else filled my head, I’m the victim.’ It’s not gonna work. It is not going to work.”

In a second video, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder claimed that she “created” the persona that Leviss, 28, allegedly plans to embody amid the scandal. “Now that I’m thinking about it, I want a cut of whatever she’s paying her PR team. I created that image for her,” Kent said. “The exact image that her crisis PR team is trying to get her back to is the image I created for her. Where’s my cut? I’m sending you an invoice, Raquel.”

Maloney, 36, also posted a screenshot of the reported PR strategy via her Instagram Story on Sunday, adding the caption, “More nefarious behavior.”

In another Instagram Story post, Kent shared a recent video of Leviss discussing her Vanderpump Rules friendships in an interview with Scheana Shay. “Honestly, Ariana and Scheana were the ones that really embraced me into this group and have been there for me since day one, so, like, I know who my true friends are,” the former pageant queen said in the clip. “And Katie is not one of them.”

Alongside the video, Kent added the caption: “I tried to tell y’all. She is sick. Someone call her mama.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval, 39, and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split after he had an affair with Leviss, who was previously engaged to VPR star James Kennedy. Madix, 37, has not publicly spoken out about the breakup, but Kent said on Friday that her friend gave her “consent” to “torch” Leviss and Sandoval.

The TomTom co-owner, for his part, apologized for his involvement in the scandal in a statement shared via Instagram on Saturday, March 4.

“Hey, I fully understand an deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation,” the musician wrote. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

The reality star also asked fans to remember that he isn’t the only person with financial interest in Schwartz & Sandy’s, the restaurant and lounge he shares with Schwartz, 40.

“Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” Sandoval wrote. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

The Bravo personality went on to say that he plans to take a leave of absence from the business, noting that he isn’t yet ready to address the specifics of what happened with Madix and Leviss. “I need some time to address everything else,” he concluded. “Sorry for everything.”

The restaurant’s official Instagram page also addressed the scandal in a statement, asking fans to remember that negative reviews don’t only hurt Sandoval. “We too are disappointed by the current situation as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant,” the Saturday post read. “We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”

After Sandoval’s apology appeared online, his costars slammed him for failing to mention Madix, whom he started dating in 2014. “Where’s Ariana Madix mentioned?” Kennedy, 31, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Make sure y’all unfollow this clown RIGHT NOW GO.”

Leviss, meanwhile, has not publicly commented on the scandal.