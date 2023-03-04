Pump Rules' Lala Kent Puts Raquel Palette on Sale After Tom Sandoval Affair

A markdown with a message. Lala Kent put her beauty collaboration with Raquel Leviss on sale amid news that the former pageant queen had an affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval.

The Utah native, 32, announced via her Instagram Story on Friday, March 3, that the Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette was marked down to $20 from its original $42 price tag. “EVERYTHING MUST GO,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder quipped in a caption.

In her link to the product, she wrote, “BYE BAMBI EYED B*TCH.”

Kent and the California native, 28, collaborated on the Give Them Lala Beauty palette in March 2022. “I’m gonna say it. It’s my new favorite. I love them all, but … THIS 👏 ONE 👏 😍 🦌 ,” the Out of Death actress wrote via Instagram at the time.

The product’s name is a nod to a memorable insult Kent hurled at her costar in season 7, which aired from 2018 to 2019. Some of the eyeshadows’ names also wink at Kent and Leviss’ rocky past, with monikers including “Stay in Your Lane” and “Be Quiet I’m Speaking.”

Kent’s clearance sale seemingly did the trick, because the Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette was sold out by 6:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier on Friday, Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval, 39, and Ariana Madix split after the bartender hooked up with Leviss. The TomTom co-owner and the Florida native, 37, started dating in 2014 following Sandoval’s split from Kristen Doute.

In August 2022, Leviss made headlines when she made out with Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies. The Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder, 40, told Us last month that he doesn’t regret their hookup despite all the drama it’s been causing on season 10 of VPR.

“In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I’ll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment,” he explained in February, adding that the pair are now just friends. “In terms of any long-term romance with me and Raquel, I don’t know how much chemistry is there.”

Leviss, for her part, joked that she’s a “makeout slut” when speaking to Us at the season 10 premiere of VPR. “I’ve dated around. I’ve had a few, like, flings and casual stuff and I’m not really looking for anything serious [right now],” she explained. “Schwartz and I only made out, so, I’m literally just like a makeout slut. I think they used to call Schwartz a makeout slut, but I think I [now have] the title.”