Lala Kent wasted no time entering the chat. The Vanderpump Rules star has slammed Tom Sandoval amid his split from Ariana Madix due to infidelity with Raquel Leviss.

“Yeah. I’m the ‘overly douchey’ one. Okay,” Kent, 32, wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday, March 3, alongside a headline that reads, “Tom Sandoval on feuding with overly douchey Lala Kent: I don’t think she’s real.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty CEO followed up her Story with another message for the TomTom co-owner, 39.

“Oh Sandoval … Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort,” Kent wrote. “I’ve seen you for who you are for a long time, and you don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f—k up. I’m eatin good the next time I see you.”

Kent and Sandoval’s feud made headlines last month when she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that they needed to get Madix “out” of her longtime romance with the bartender.

“Lala’s a bully. She’s been a bully for years. We were really, really cool for, you know, the first seasons. I really looked out for her,” Sandoval exclusively told Us Weekly during a joint interview with Tom Schwartz at Schwartz & Sandy’s in West Hollywood last month. “Once she started just randomly bullying Raquel for, like, no reason, and then going after Scheana [Shay], and then going back after Katie [Maloney], and then coming after Ariana, then coming after me — there’s no real legitimate reason for her to be that way. When you get to the core of it … I’m not surprised. I feel like she just randomly chooses somebody to just, like, set her sights on and go after her. I don’t know what to say, I mean, maybe she should get a hobby or something.”

Us confirmed on Friday that Sandoval and Madix ended their nine-year relationship because he cheated with Leviss, 28. The twosome previously denied “open relationship” rumors last month.

Later on Friday, Kent returned to Instagram to shade Leviss. “I suggest you get some energy for me. You’re gonna need it,” Kent wrote alongside Us’ headline from earlier this week that read, “Raquel Leviss Is Over Drama With Lala Kent; Says ‘I Don’t Have Energy’ for Lala.”

“I shut it down just because I feel like when you let things ruminate like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is,” Madix told Us. “Honestly, it would be really sexy if we were, but we’re not.”

Sandoval and Leviss have yet to publicly comment on their affair. The news comes amid the former pageant queen’s drama with Schwartz — who she made out with in August 2022. Leviss has since been feuding with Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, who asked her former spouse not to hook up with anyone in their friend group following their divorce. (Schwartz and Maloney split in February 2022.)

“I understand and respect [Katie’s request],” Sandoval told Us last month. “But I also think that when you break up with somebody and choose to divorce them, you kind of forfeit the right to tell somebody what they can do after the fact.”

Schwartz added: “There’s still of course a level of respect there. To add onto what Tom said — and it was not done with ill intentions … but I don’t know of on some, like, symbolic level, I feel like it sort of snapped me free of this maybe illusion that I could maintain a closer relationship with Katie then was probably healthy.”