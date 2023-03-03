The biggest Bravo shakeup yet? James Kennedy is weighing in on Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s split amid reports that he cheated with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Madix, 37, and the TomTom co-owner, 39, split after she discovered that he was unfaithful. Kennedy, 31, shared a screenshot of an article about the breakup via his Instagram account. “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” he added in the comments section.

When on social media user called Sandoval and Leviss, 28, the “most vile subhumans I’ve ever met,” the U.K. native replied, “CORRECT.”

Kennedy and Leviss were together for five years before announcing their split in December 2021. The DJ got down on one knee — with the help of Sandoval, who paid for half of the $25,000 proposal — seven months before the twosome called it quits. (He has since moved on with girlfriend Ally Lewber.)

Sandoval and Madix, meanwhile, began dating in 2014 following his rocky relationship with ex Kristen Doute. Before making their romance official, rumors swirled at SUR that the bartenders hooked up while he was still with Doute — which they both denied.

Leviss recently found herself at the center of drama with Katie Maloney and her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, after the pair’s 2022 divorce. Schwartz, 40, previously denied “making out” with the beauty queen at Coachella — an event he wasn’t even at — last spring. Us confirmed in August 2022, however, that the twosome kissed at Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies.

Bravo fans have watched the mess unfold on season 10 of the hit reality series, which premiered last month. Ahead of the season premiere, Schwartz exclusively told Us that he had no regrets about making a move on Leviss.

“In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I’ll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment,” he gushed in February. “In terms of any long-term romance with me and Raquel, I don’t know how much chemistry is there.”

He went on to praise their friendship, adding: “I’m glad to know her closer as a friend and I really appreciate her now and I see her in a whole different light. Not because of the kiss, but just getting to know her on a deeper level as a human being. She’s so cool and I never really got to that point with her. … It’s so cool to know the full Raquel now.”

Before their split, Sandoval and Madix faced a brewing feud of their own with Lala Kent, who has publicly made it clear that she’s not a fan of the musician. During an appearance on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen earlier this year, the makeup mogul, 32, confessed that she has no beef with Madix — but Sandoval “annoys” her.

“We just have to get her out next,” she teased, seemingly rooting for the duo to break up.

Sandoval appeared confident in his relationship with Madix after the diss, exclusively telling Us last month, “Lala’s a bully. She’s been a bully for years. … I really don’t take much of anything Lala takes or says seriously. I don’t really consider her ever, like, much of a threat.”